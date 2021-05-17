Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after purchasing an additional 564,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403,765 shares of company stock valued at $122,000,086. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.61.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.51 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,749.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

