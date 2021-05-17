Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $140,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,187,000 after buying an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $204.38 on Monday. 3M has a one year low of $134.20 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

