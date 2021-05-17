Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 62,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,448. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Total by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Total by 28.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 171.2% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

