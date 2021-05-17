Total (NYSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.34. 62,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,448. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Total by 21.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Total by 28.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after acquiring an additional 145,964 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 171.2% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit