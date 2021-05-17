Tourist Token (TOTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,998.39

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Tourist Token has a total market capitalization of $47,998.39 and approximately $324.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00090372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.66 or 0.00454409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.22 or 0.00229178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.24 or 0.01354931 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00042123 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

