TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. 5,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,967. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

