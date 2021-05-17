Tranche Finance (SLICE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.87 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $129,464.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.01234844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00064910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00114469 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

