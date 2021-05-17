TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Analyst Recommendations for TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit