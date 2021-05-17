TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.67.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.66%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

