Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.