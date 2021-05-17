TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,103. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,134,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. 930,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

