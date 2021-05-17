Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,929 shares of company stock worth $9,466,999 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

