Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

LW stock opened at $78.79 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.06.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

