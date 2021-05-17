Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,241,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,104,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $246.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

