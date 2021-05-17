Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $218.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.90 and its 200-day moving average is $282.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

