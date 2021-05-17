Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.