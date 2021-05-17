Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,030 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 738.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

