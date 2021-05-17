Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.69 on Monday. Trex has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

