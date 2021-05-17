Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.26. 93,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.09. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.