Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Shares of TCOM opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

