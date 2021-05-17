Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Shares of TCOM opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Analyst Recommendations for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit