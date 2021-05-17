trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 7,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,822,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

