Truist Boosts Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $68.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Athene from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.45.

NYSE ATH opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.70. Athene has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

