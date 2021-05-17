Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.15

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 246897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

