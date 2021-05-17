Truist Securities Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $152.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.22.

NYSE EGP traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.32. 4,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,457. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.89. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

