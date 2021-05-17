TrumpCoin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $855,170.44 and $11,050.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00077736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00330109 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013000 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00040267 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

