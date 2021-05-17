TTC (TTC) Price Down 7.8% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

