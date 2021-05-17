Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $448.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $9.22 on Monday, reaching $290.18. 53,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,945. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.40 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 12 month low of $177.13 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,623,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,414,000 after buying an additional 93,621 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $8,860,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,046,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

