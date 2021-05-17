Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,935 shares of company stock valued at $79,447,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $299.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

