Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.