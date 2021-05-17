Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.43.
In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
See Also: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.