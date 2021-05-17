UBS Group Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit