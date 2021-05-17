UBS Group Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $57.26 on Monday. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

