Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $60.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ultra Clean by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 347,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,694. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

