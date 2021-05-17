UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,267 shares of company stock worth $2,864,005 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,121. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

