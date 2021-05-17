Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.86.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.