Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 127,576 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.