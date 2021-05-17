Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,377 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $106.76 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

