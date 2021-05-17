United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lessened by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.33 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

