United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

