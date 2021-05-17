United Time Technology Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:UTME) Quiet Period To Expire on May 17th

United Time Technology’s (NASDAQ:UTME) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 17th. United Time Technology had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During United Time Technology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of United Time Technology stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Company Profile

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

