Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

UNVR opened at $26.15 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

