Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer Sells 5,000 Shares

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

K Leon Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, K Leon Moyer sold 0 shares of Univest Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Univest Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.24. 1,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,120. Univest Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

