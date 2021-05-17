Urus Trading Down 41.3% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.48 or 0.00041854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $811,271.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00086642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.37 or 0.01266712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00116761 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

