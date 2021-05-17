US Bancorp DE Buys 2,577 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Medpace by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

MEDP stock opened at $164.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

