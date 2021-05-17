US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.86 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

