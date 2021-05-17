US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,307,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

NYSE MAX opened at $34.80 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.