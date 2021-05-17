US Bancorp DE Sells 545 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

