US Bancorp DE Sells 545 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit