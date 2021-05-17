US Bancorp DE Sells 9,009 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD opened at $81.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

