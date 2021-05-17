USDX Trading Up 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008310 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

