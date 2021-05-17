Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $26.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $27.20. Valhi shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

