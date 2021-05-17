Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

