Van Strum & Towne Inc. Invests $257,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

SPLV opened at $61.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

