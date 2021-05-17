Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 785 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

