Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,324 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.77 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

